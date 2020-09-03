Olympic hopefuls Cray, Uy take 2-month rest as athletic season goes on break

Filipino athletes training in the US will get their well-deserved down time, as the athletic competitions take a couple of months' break.

Pole-vaulter Natalie Uy, shot-putter William Morrison and sprinter-hurdler Eric Cray will be resting from training before resuming their bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, which was moved to 2021.

"Nakaplano magpahinga ang mga 'yan September to October. November to December start na ulit ng season," said Philip Juico, head of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), the sport's national governing body.

Uy, Morrison and Gray, together with sprinter Kristina Knott, were all members of the national athletics team that won 11 gold medals in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

They are certified as having the strongest chances of pursuing their bids for an Olympic slot each.

To boost their Olympic chances, Juico reminded the athletes to take all the necessary precautions against COVID-19.

Minimizing travel is part of those precautions.

"It's the travel that will kill you. Traveling from one zone to another zone that's where you could get stuck," he said.

"That's why I told them don't come here to the Philippines, you're better off training there."