NBA: Jazz to offer Mitchell max contract extension - report

Donovan Mitchell (45) of the Utah Jazz reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz of the first round of the playoffs at the AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 22, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Ashley Landis, Getty Images/AFP

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will receive a max contract extension offer from the Utah Jazz, it was reported after their playoff exit Wednesday.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported that both parties "will finalize a max extension when free agency opens in mid-October."

Mitchell, 23, is eligible for the rookie max extension that is worth around $170 million over five years, according to Haynes.

The guard was sensational for Utah in their first round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, averaging 36.3 points over seven games. He twice breached the 50-point mark in the series, and shot 52.5% from the field and 51.5% from three-point range.

But the Jazz could not close out the Nuggets after going up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, and they lost in Game 7, 80-78.

In his third season for Utah, Mitchell averaged 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.