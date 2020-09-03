NBA: Clippers expect Patrick Beverley to play vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers expect defensive-minded guard Patrick Beverley to play in their Western Conference semifinals series against the Denver Nuggets, after having missed the last five games.

Beverley, 32, has been dealing with a calf strain in his left leg. He last played in Game 1 of their first round series against the Dallas Mavericks, tallying eight points and five rebounds in just over 20 minutes.

He sat out the next five games as the Clippers won the series in six.

According to Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, Beverley will play "for sure" against the Nuggets, who advanced to the conference semifinals after a thrilling seven-game series against the Utah Jazz.

"I'm pretty sure tomorrow (in Game 1), but I can't guarantee that," Rivers said, as quoted by ESPN. "But he looked pretty good (in practice)."

In his third season with the Clippers, Beverley is averaging 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.