NBA: Cavs welcome Nuggets to exclusive club

Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets reacts to play during Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs on September 1, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. Andrew D. Bernstein, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The Cleveland Cavaliers cheekily welcomed the Denver Nuggets to an exclusive group of NBA teams that have rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win a best-of-seven series.

The Nuggets became only the 12th team in the history of the league to come back from such a deficit, after a nail-biting 80-78 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of their first round series Wednesday.

A hook shot by Nikola Jokic put the Nuggets ahead for good, but Denver had to survive a topsy-turvy ending that saw Mike Conley's potential game-winning three-pointer swirl in and out of the basket at the buzzer.

They will play the Los Angeles Clippers in the semifinals of the Western Conference.

The last team to achieve the feat was the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA finals, when they memorably stunned the 73-win Golden State Warriors for the title.

They made sure to remind everyone of their historic comeback, too.

Welcome to the club. 😉 https://t.co/jhR7wPDQ9L — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 2, 2020

The Cavaliers were actually the second team in the 2016 playoffs to rally from a 3-1 deficit. The Warriors also did the same in the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.