NBA: Butler FTs save Heat, as Giannis and Bucks sink to 0-2

Jimmy Butler made 2 free throws off a foul called on Giannis Antetokounmpo as time expired, and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-114 on Wednesday (US time) for a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Bucks stared at a 114-111 deficit with 7.7 seconds left, when Goran Dragic was assessed a foul on Khris Middleton’s 3-point attempt.

Middleton made 3 free throws to tie the game with 4.3 seconds on the clock.

That’s when the Heat got Butler the ball in the corner and Antetokounmpo was slapped with a foul as the clock ran out.

Dragic scored 23 points and Butler, after scoring 40 in Game 1, finished with 13 points for Miami.

The Heat led by as many as 13 points in the first half, before Milwaukee made it close.

Butler and co. grew some distance again in the fourth quarter when Bam Adebayo’s split at the line gave them a 111-102 lead inside the last 2 minutes.

Antetokounmpo then scored 7 straight, and Brook Lopez’s basket got Milwaukee to within 113-111.

To stop the clock, the Bucks fouled Butler who went 1 of 2 from the line, setting up the play that gave Middleton the 3 free throws.

But Milwaukee’s hopes of overtime were snuffed with Butler’s free throws.

Tyler Herro added 17 points off the bench for Miami, which made 17 3-pointers, 10 more than Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds, while Middleton contributed 23 points and 8 assists for the Bucks.