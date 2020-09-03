NBA: 2-time MVP Steve Nash to coach Brooklyn Nets, say US media

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (left) talks to Steve Nash in May 2018. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP/file

Steve Nash, a former 2-time NBA MVP with no previous head-coaching experience, will call the shots for the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash has signed a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2020

In recent weeks, Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks have been aggressive in recruiting Nash to make the leap that he had so far resisted in his retirement: head coaching. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2020

New Nets head coach Steve Nash has the "confidence" of Kevin Durant and the backing of Kyrie Irving after having a relationship with both for years. On KD, Nash told @TheUndefeated: "He’s one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen and to have his confidence is really important.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 3, 2020

"There is a respect and admiration there for me.For me & Ky, our relationship is important.He is the (PG) & I’m the coach & I’m thrilled I get the opportunity to know him better and to understand him, how he plays & what he sees & be here to help him refine his gifts,"Nash to UND — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 3, 2020

“The coaching itch was always there. In a way I kind of kept it to myself to give me the freedom of not being on the radar of coaching expectancy. I’ve always known in the back of my mind that I’d love to do it," new Nets head coach @SteveNash told @TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 3, 2020

Nash's most recent basketball-related job was a consultant for the Golden State Warriors, where he worked with Kevin Durant.

They will be reunited in Brooklyn, and together with Kyrie Irving have a nucleus that contend in the East, if not for the NBA title.

Brooklyn qualified for this season's playoffs despite missing Durant (ruptured Achilles), Irving (right shoulder), Spencer Dinwiddie (coronavirus), and DeAndre Jordan (coronavirus).

Nash gained popularity by leading the Phoenix Suns' vaunted "7 seconds or less" offense, a fast-paced style of play that was innovative in the mid-2000s but has become the norm in the modern NBA.

Nash, who retired from the NBA in 2015, was inducted in the Naismith hall of fame in 2018.

Reuniting with Durant could provide the boost team owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks seek for the Nets.

"Steve shares our vision for the future of this franchise and his character exemplifies the core principles of our organization in working to serve our communities," Tsai said.

Nash was an eight-time NBA All-Star guard who played 18 seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, capturing back-to-back MVP awards in 2005 and 2006 playing for Phoenix.

He ranks third on the all-time assists list with 10,335.

"In Steve, we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players," Marks said. "One of the great on-court leaders in our game, I have witnessed firsthand his basketball acumen and selfless approach to prioritize team success.

"His instincts for the game, combined with an inherent ability to communicate with and unite players towards a common goal, will prepare us to compete at the highest levels of the league."

Nash, inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018, will have Jacque Vaughn return as his top assistant coach.

The Nets, who had only 20 games this season from oft-injured Irving, went 5-3 in the NBA's bubble restart under Vaughn -- who replaced coach Kenny Atkinson in March -- before being swept by Toronto in the first round of the playoffs.

Nash served as general manager of the Canadian national team from 2012-2019. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse