Karate: James delos Santos pockets 5th gold in online kata competition

Pinoy karateka James Delos Santos bested a Slovenian opponent on Thursday in the finals of the 2020 Men’s Senior Shotokan Kata division to take his fifth gold in virtual karate.

The victory over Nejc Sternisa put him closer to the No. 1 ranking of the online men's kata.

"In the final round, I defeated Slovenia 🇸🇮 to snag my fifth virtual gold medal," said Delos Santos in his Instagram post.

Before meeting Sternisa in the finals, he defeated Jamie Parfitt of the UK and Iran’s Hossein Tani.

"This tournament will add points to the virtual kata world rankings. The journey to no. 1 is a long road, but I’m not stopping," said Delos Santos.

Eduardo Garcia of Portugal is currently ranked No. 1 in the rankings.