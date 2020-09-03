Football: United City FC steps up in fight against COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines -- United City FC on Thursday announced that the club will support the Department of Health's (DOH) #BIDASolusyon sa COVID-19 campaign, which promotes four basic principles in the agency's fight against the novel coronavirus.

The campaign stresses four "BIDA" principles: Bawal walang mask, I-sanitize ang mga kamay, Dumistansya ng isang metro, and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon.

"The ongoing pandemic has affected everyone, and it is required that everyone contributes somehow towards defeating the virus," said UCFC co-founder Eric Gottschalk.

"We at United City Football Club including our staff and our players, have committed to support the BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19 campaign of the Department of Health (DOH) by implementing the 4 BIDA principles into our daily routines," he added.

United City FC is the first professional sports team in the country to link up with the DOH in their campaign.

"We as a club will do everything we can to support the cause, and we hope that this will encourage many more sports teams and athletes to support their campaign," Gottschalk said.

To support the DOH, United City FC will be incorporating the BIDA Solusyon branding into their social media platforms, while the players will support the campaign via their own social media post.

All BIDA principles will be followed strictly by all members of the club before, during and after its daily training sessions at the National Training Center in Camona in preparation of the Philippines Football League 2020, which is anticipated to kick-off in early October.