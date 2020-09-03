Esports: Taiwanese team rules Valorant Pacific Open; PH teams in Top 10

MANILA, Philippines -- Team ahq esports of Taiwan emerged as champions of the Valorant Pacific Open (VPO), Southeast Asia’s entry in the Valorant Ignition Series, walking away with a $13,000 cash reward.

Sixteen teams from Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore put their prowess to the test in the VPO finals that were held from August 17-23.

Of these 16 teams, 10 were teams that qualified from the first round of the VPO in July, while six were invited based on their outstanding skill level.

In the group stages held from August 17-19, the 16 teams were randomly drawn into groups of four, and battled until only two teams remained each group, subsequently advancing to the knockout stages over the past weekend.

The tournament came to a heart-stopping conclusion with Team ahq esports clinching first place and winning $13,000 in cash.

They were followed by Team Attack All Around and Team Only One Word, who claimed their spots as first and second runner-ups respectively.

Team fiVe and MOTV represented the Philippines and finished the tournament in the eighth and ninth spots respectively.

The VPO is a series of Valorant tournaments organized by Cyber Games Arena, a leading esports event organizer from Hong Kong and Taiwan, and Riot Games. Dell Technologies, under the Dell Gaming brand, is the exclusive sponsor of the tournaments organized by Mineski Global in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.

