Boxing: Casimero calls out ex world champ in Instagram spat

World bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero said he would like to go after Luis Nery once he gets past Duke Micah on September 26.

Casimero called out the former bantamweight champion from Mexico when his supposed triple title unification bout with Naoya Inoue was scuttled.

"Quadro Alas" said in an online interview on "Bad Aratiles" that Nery didn't take the challenge well, hence, they engaged in an online trash talk on Instagram.

"Wala siyang kalaban kaya nag-usap kami sa kampo kung sakali si Nery na hamunin namin... Ang daming satsat sa Instagram," said Casimero.

Nery, who holds an unbeaten record of 30-0 (with 24 KOs), reportedly referred to the Filipino as a log meant to be chopped down.

"(Sabi ko) kung gusto mo talagang lumaban pirmahan tayo para magkaalaman na. Inayawan naman kami," said Casimero, a 3-division champion with a record of 29-4 (20 KOs).

Nery is currently campaigning as a super bantamweight.

Casimero said that if Nery wins the vacant WBC super bantamweight crown, he will be more than willing to chase him at 122 pounds.

"Sana manalo siya sa vacant WBC para kung sakaling tatanggapin niya ang laban, aakyat ako ng 122," he said.

Casimero, meanwhile, said he is making sure he will be well prepared against Micah of Ghana.

Although Micah is only ranked No. 11 in the bantamweight division, he stands 5-foot-7 and has an undefeated record of 24-0.

"Hindi pwedeng magkumpiyansa kasi undefeated at dating Olympian. Hindi natin masasabing easy fight ito, kailangang pagbutihin natin sa darating na laban," he said.