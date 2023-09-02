WATCH: Clarkson, Edu, Ramos reflect on Gilas' win over China

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Jordan Clarkson put on a show and Gilas Pilipinas made sure to end its campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on a high note, overpowering China 96-75 on Saturday night at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Over 11,000 fans were witnesses as Clarkson caught fire in the third quarter to lift the Philippines to a huge lead, while Dwight Ramos and AJ Edu were once again consistent contributors for the squad.

Afterward, Clarkson expressed his delight that they were able to conclude the World Cup with a victory, acknowledging that their early losses were "kinda heartbreaking." "We came out here, we came to fight … We love playing for our country," the Utah Jazz star told reporters afterward.

The Philippines ended their World Cup campaign with a 1-4 win-loss record.

[Video from Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News]

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.