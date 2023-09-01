USA and Montenegro battle in the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on September 1, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- For NBA champion forward Bobby Portis, the United States men's basketball team's strongest suit so far in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 has been "staying connected and having no ego."

"That’s a great thing. Obviously, [with] these types of events, you’ve got a lot of guys who are all-stars on this team," Portis said of Team USA's unselfishness on Wednesday.

"It’s cool to see that our team is coming together. I’m happy about that for sure."

Having a star-studded roster is nothing new for Team USA, whose World Cup iteration includes all-stars Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jaren Jackson Jr., as well as rising stars like crowd favorite Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero.

Coached by Steve Kerr, the red, white, and blue have done phenomenal so far in the World Cup after sweeping the group phase, 3-0, and beating Montenegro in their first assignment of the second round.

Different players have led the group as well in each of the three wins; Banchero top-scored in the victory over New Zealand, while Reaves and Edwards took turns in leading against Greece and Jordan, respectively.

Portis credits the squad's go-for-gold mentality as they have all bought into Kerr's system with a common goal in mind.

"It’s just the bigger picture. Obviously, we all got called upon to represent our country, which is USA, to the best of our abilities," Portis said.

"And the best of our abilities is being connected, being on one course, staying locked in together, and just chopping wood and carrying water, and taking it a day at a time."

Portis himself has assumed the leadership role, being more experienced at 28 years old and already having won an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I try to be more vocal, and I try to be a leader for them, that’s the biggest thing. For the most part, I’m just using my voice to communicate and spark those guys up," the 2015 first round pick shared.

The 6-foot-11 big also shared he has also become close with Edwards and Ingram, as well as his fellow bigs throughout the course of the red, white, and blue's training camp.

"I love Anthony Edwards a lot. I love his personality, I love his game, Brandon Ingram, I have become really close with him as these weeks have progressed, Jaren Jackson, Paolo (Banchero), really all our guys, we’re a tight-knit group, and I think that’s a great thing to see," he said.

As the stakes become higher for the title contenders, Portis said the squad is firm on having the same mindset every game to regain lost glory for the United States in the World Cup stage.

"For the most part, just winning. No matter how the game’s going, no matter how it gets done, at the end of the day, if the game says win, then we have to go out and do our jobs," he said.

