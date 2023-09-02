Elias Valtonen (L) of Finland blocks Heissler Guillent of Venezuela during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 classification match between Finland and Venezuela in Okinawa, Japan, September 2, 2023. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE.

Finland doomed Venezuela to a winless campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on Saturday, as they secured a 90-75 triumph at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

Lauri Markkanen was unstoppable, making nine o fhis 13 field goals for 32 points while pulling down nine rebounds in a 25-minute stint. Elias Valtonen and Sasu Salin each contributed 11 markers.

Finland had lost all three of its games in the first round but wrapped up their tournament by winning back-to-back contests.

They had to shake off a slow start as Finland trailed 13-17 after the opening period, only to torch Venezuela for 35 points in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Venezuela made things interesting in the third quarter, coming as close as two points, 64-62, with just 10 seconds to go off a Heissler Guillent three-pointer.

But Markkanen responded with his own triple to beat the buzzer, giving Finland the momentum heading into the final period where they steadily pulled away from Venezuela.

The result improved Finland's chances of possibly earning a slot to an Olympic qualifying tournament next year.

Meanwhile, Venezuela finished the tournament with a 0-5 win-loss record. Pedro Chourio led them with 17 points while Jose Materan had 14 markers.



