Players of Slovenia celebrate after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 second round match between Slovenia and Australia in Okinawa, Japan, September 1, 2023. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE.

Slovenian men's basketball head coach Aleksander Sekulic gave credit to his entire squad after a hard-earned FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 victory over Australia on Friday.

With the Boomers throwing constant double-teams on superstar Luka Doncic, three other Slovenians stepped up offensively to help the team earn a quarterfinals ticket.

Mike Tobey had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, Kremen Prepelic added 11 points, while Gregor Hrovat chipped in 10.

"They way we dominated the game, these guys, they deserve the credit, how we dominated the game even though Australia, sometimes they look scary," Sekulic said.

"Big credit to the players. Second of all, some of the guys from Australia also played an amazing game, especially Josh Giddey. He was almost unstoppable. That's why I think what we did tonight was just a great game. Great teamwork."



Picking up three early fouls by the second quarter also prevented the Dallas Mavericks star from performing like the offensive flamethrower that he is.

Doncic was slapped with a technical early in the second period, causing him to be subbed out.

Fortunately, his teammates did the damage, proving in the process that Slovenia isn't a one-man show.

"It was a very hard game. Australia had to win no matter what. We went to the game like we had to win no matter what. They had a great team, great players," Doncic shared.

"I’m really proud of how we played today. Everybody together, and we just stayed together no matter what."

Doncic still top-scored in the end with 19 points, although it was far from his usual production of 30.0 points a game in the group phase.

He went on to praise Slovenia's ball movement which earned them 26 assists on 32 field goal makes.

"They had two guys on me every possession. I think that’s great. That’s how we got open looks. Like I said, we stayed together,” Doncic said.

"We shared the ball. It was amazing to watch. I’m really proud of this team."

A record-holder for the second-most points in an Olympic game with 48, Doncic is clearly still the take-charge guy for Slovenia.

But when the situation gets challenging, the star has his teammates to trust, knowing he does not have to fill the stat sheet every time to ensure a victory.

"I trust my teammates. They would double-team me every possession, and everybody made the right play. We stay together and we’re a great team," he said.

