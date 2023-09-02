Latvia Head Coach Luca Banchi (3-L) briefs his team during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 group stage second round match between Spain vs Latvia in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 1. 2023. Bagus Indahono, EPA-EFE.

Latvia men’s basketball head coach Luca Banchi revealed that not many were impressed when his squad stunned France in the group phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“After France, too many people talking, texting, social [media], this is time for fake friends,” Banchi said.

But after slaying another giant in top-ranked Spain, 74-69 on Friday night, no less than Spain head coach Sergio Scariolo has taken notice of the World Cup first-timers.

“It’s impossible to say where they can end up. It’s a game in their reach. I see [that] they play with zero pressure, with excellent chemistry, and everything to gain and earn,” Scariolo said of Latvia’s chances to reach the quarterfinals.

“That’s a great mindset, to play games. I would expect them to keep playing good basketball and competing and winning games.”

Latvia’s victory over Spain put them in a four-way logjam in their group, along with Brazil and Canada. All four nations have a 3-1 record ahead of Sunday, and only two will advance to the last eight.

“Great intensity and [to] see the guys fight and compete with such a powerful team, world champion, Euro champion, makes me very proud,” Banchi shared.

For the Italian coach, it’s about approaching each game the same way ever since he was installed as Latvia’s lead tactician.

“Everything started August 7, 2021 and I remember still the players of Romania and their coach, and I approach every single game like my players – very serious, with the respect that we deserve,” he said.

“In the last 20 games, every night was like this, same sh-t, every night, and that’s the identity we have to show. There’s no special recipe. Stay humble, work hard, and play together. That’s it.”

True enough, the Latvians rose to become a formidable force in the European basketball scene under him.

They finished with a stellar 9-1 record in the European qualifiers to make their first-ever appearance in the World Cup.

“I really wish that the guys stay humble and they will approach the next game with the same will and desire as they did since the beginning of our adventure,” Banchi added.

Latvia first stunned France, 88-86 in the group phase to secure passage to the next round, before the 29th-ranked country used a 27-11 fourth quarter against the top-ranked nation in the world to move closer to the quarterfinals.

The Baltic state has not been a competitive team in the European stage since its formative years in the 1930s, before a fifth-place finish in 2017 behind Kristaps Porzingis set up a bright future.

- More than a fashion sense -

For the players, wearing Latvia’s colors extends outside the hardcourt.

Big man Davis Bertans entered the press conference area after the Spain game draped in a carmine red coat and white undershirt, along with a three-star lapel pin.

Banchi said such an upgrade of clothing choice going in and out of the playing venue was his players choice, remembering to represent their countrymen well in the biggest stage of hoops.

“It’s a player choice. They really want to have a suit to represent them in a sense of respect of their job and their country. The colors are the colors of the flag. They really trust this image of people who really care [about them],” Banchi said.

“Win or lose, we have the motivation. We’re here for the first time. As we say, when we arrived here, we didn’t come here to participate. [We] fight for every single win and every single game,” Bertans said earlier in the tournament.

As Latvia enters a win-or-go-home match against Brazil on Sunday, Banchi is hopeful his troops remember where the journey all started, while also carrying the constant motivation to prove they deserve to be among the world’s best basketball teams -- something they have already shown.

“Being an underdog in such a tough group, for sure, and suffering so many injuries before arriving, and during the competition, for sure put us in a position where we don’t have anything to lose,” he said.

“We arrived here with a real desire to prove our side, good or bad. Without any credit, it makes an extra strength, it looks like the motto or the input of our effort every day is step up on our gym with such a desire to prove that we belong (on) this level. It’s important not to miss such identity, such humility first of all.”

