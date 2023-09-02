France center Rudy Gobert goes to the basket against Ivory Coast in their FIBA World Cup classification round game at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, September 2, 2023. FIBA.

France concluded its campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 by pulling away for an 87-77 triumph over Ivory Coast, Saturday evening at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Tipped to contend for the Naismith Trophy, France instead ended up in the classification phase after losing to Canada and Latvia in the group stage. They broke through against Lebanon before winning their two games in Group P.

Isaia Cordinier led France with 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Rudy Gobert finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Sylvain Francisco tallied 15 points.

The result allowed France to end their campaign on a high note but it did not come easily, with Ivory Coast snatching a 75-74 lead with 3:01 to go and threatening to pull off an upset.

But a Cordinier layup off a Batum assist touched off a 13-2 finishing run for France, as the Ivorians sputtered offensively in the closing stretch of the game. Gobert put the finishing touches on the win with a layup that made it 85-77 with just 46 seconds to go.

Still, France will have plenty to work on after falling well short of expectations in the World Cup. Les Bleus were the silver medalists in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and are automatically qualified as hosts to next year's Summer Games.

Nisre Zouzoua had 18 points for the Ivorians, who will conclude their World Cup with a 1-4 win-loss slate.

