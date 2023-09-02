FIBA: South Sudan dismantles Angola, clinches Olympic berth

South Sudan battles Angola in the classification phase of the FIBA World Cup. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED)-- South Sudan pounced on the absence of Angolan big man Bruno Fernando to essay a 101-78 victory in the FIBA World Cup classification phase at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

The victory gave South Sudan an automatic berth to the 2024 Paris Olympics for being the highest-ranked African team following the loss of Egypt to New Zealand at the Mall of Asia Arena later that night.

Just like in their game against the Philippines, South Sudan banked on speed to outplaying the bigger Angolans for a quick 18-8 lead. Carlik Jones and the Sudanese capitalized on the absence of Fernando and widened the gap to 15 points midway through the second period.

South Sudan then opened the second half with a telling 12-4 run capped by Kahman Maluach's driving layup 5:04 remaining in the third period.

Childe Dundao instigated an initial spurt for the Angolans in the payoff period, but it was not enough to overcome South Sudan's lead.

Carlik Jones had 26 points and set a FIBA World Cup record in assists with 15 assists. Marial Shayok added 18 points including three triples. Nuni Omot and Wenyen Gabriel fired 17 and 15, respectively.

Dundao carried the fight for the Angolans with 21 points.

With three victories against two defeats, South Sudan emerged as the top African team in the tournament, which means an automatic qualification to the Olympics.

Its closest rival Egypt lost New Zealand, 88-86, in the other classification match at the Mall of Asia Arena will give them the ticket to Paris. The Egyptians ended its campaign with a 2-3 record.

Angola went to the bottom of Group M with a 1-4 win-loss record.

