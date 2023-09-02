Chinese Fajing Sun and Filipino Francis Casey Alcantara are the runners-up of the 2023 Zhangjiagang Challenger in China. Francis Casey Alcantara on Instagram

Filipino Francis Casey Alcantara, who reached a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 224 last month, posted his fifth runner-up result on the ATP Challenger Tour in Zhangjiagang, China on Saturday.

Alcantara and China’s Fajing Sun fell short in the final on Central Court versus No. 4 seeds Ray Ho of Chinese Taipei and Matthew Christopher Romios of Australia, 3-6, 4-6.

After an exchange of love service holds, Ho and Romios held with an ace then broke serve on the deciding point at deuce to be at 3-1.

They stormed ahead to 5-2 with another hold at love, to which Alcantara and Sun replied with a quick service hold at 40-15 to trail at 3-5.

Ho and Romios gained four set points on serve and sealed the first set with a forehand winner at the net, 6-3.

Alcantara and Sun were unable to turn things around in the second set as their opponents leveled at 40-40 in the third game and broke serve for 2-1 with a backhand down-the-line service return.

Despite the early break, the Filipino-Chinese tandem fought on and inched closer at 3-4 by saving two break points.

As they were serving to stay in the match at 3-5, Alcantara and Sun faced a match point at 40-40 and clinched the deciding point due to a netted forehand service return.

Ho and Romios proceeded to earn three championship points on serve and claimed the win on their first match point, 6-4, after Alcantara and Sun hit a backhand return of serve into the net.

“Not the result that we wanted today but we played some decent tennis throughout the week,” the 20-time ITF men’s doubles champion and ATP Doubles World No. 226 from the Philippines wrote on Instagram.

Alcantara and Sun, the Segovia Challenger finalists in July and winners of the 2018 China F8 Futures, pulled off straight-sets victories on their way to the final.

They stunned Indian second seeds Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Arjun Kadhe in the opening round, 6-0, 6-3, Chinese wildcards Hanwen Li and Xiaofei Wang in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-1, and home bets Yunchaokete Bu and Rigele Te in the semifinals, 7-6(7), 6-3.

Alcantara, who peaked at 758th in the 2017 ATP Singles Rankings, also competed in the qualifying draw of the Zhangjiagang International Challenger.

The 31-year-old went out in the first round against sixth seed Shuichi Sekiguchi of Japan, 5-7, 3-6.

The current season has seen the 2009 Australian Open boys’ doubles winner bagging three M25 doubles championships on the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour.

In May, the Cagayan de Oro native won his second Southeast Asian Games men’s doubles gold medal in Cambodia alongside Ruben Gonzales.

