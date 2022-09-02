#F2CargoMoversOnTheMove



Unloading @ivy_lacsina 💪🏼



Let’s all give a warm welcome to a new member of the F2 Family.



Welcome home Ivy!

💛🚚🏐🙌#LetsMoveNow#LetsGoF2LetsGo

MANILA – After a historic championship run with the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs, middle blocker Ivy Lacsina is moving up to the professional ranks.

On Friday, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers surprised volleyball fans on social media as they welcomed Lacsina to their team.

This move meant that Lacsina is leaving NU and the UAAP after sweeping Season 84 of women’s volleyball en route to their first championship in decades in the collegiate level.

Lacsina was instrumental in the 16-0 run of NU, manning the net for her team, aside from her deadly running attacks.

Meanwhile, F2 is bolstering its lineup after taking a leave of absence in the PVL Invitational Conference.

In a statement released at the time, the Cargo Movers admitted that they were not yet ready for the competition, noting that the coaching staff also had to attend to the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament during that time.

F2 Logistics is being led by multi-titled coach Ramil de Jesus, who steered De La Salle University to another finals appearance in the collegiate ranks.

They, however, settled for silver after losing to Lacsina and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs.

