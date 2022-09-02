Sonny Padilla inducted in Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame

Carlos "Sonny" Padilla. From Zsa Zsa Padilla's Facebook





MANILA -- Retired boxing referee Carlos "Sonny" Padilla, best remembered for officiating the legendary "Thrilla in Manila," was inducted to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame.

His daughter, singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla, proudly posted photos of her father on social media.

"Congratulations, to my Papa- Carlos Sonny Padilla for being inducted in the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame tonight! What an honor!" Zsa Zsa wrote.

Padilla was the third man in the ring when Muhammad Ali slugged it out with Joe Frazier in Manila back in 1975.

Aside from overseeing Thrilla in Manila, Padilla also officiated other high profile matches including Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Wilfred Benítez, Mike Tyson vs. Pinklon Thomas, Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Roberto Durán 1, and Thomas Hearns vs. Roberto Durán.

The last time he refereed a fight was when Manny Pacquiao fought Nedal Hussein in the Philippines.

RELATED VIDEO