Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports found the winning column after taking down second-seeded Omega Esports, 2-1, in their MPL Season 10 matchup at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

The new-look Bren squad spoiled a new lineup flavor Omega introduced in their matchyo. Usually switching in between Kiel "KielVJ" Hernandez and Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay and Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog and Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic as its midlane-support combo, Omega instead only swapped out E2MAX for KielVJ as they sought to bounce back in the loss against top-seeded Onic Philippines

Bren pulled ahead in the first half of game 1. But as Omega's heroes went online, the game went on the flipside, with Season 9's finalists coming away with the win within 26 minutes of play, as Bren struggled to close things out.

Ch4knu earned the MVP honors with the Franco, behind a 2/2/7 KDA record. KielVJ supplied 4 kills and 4 assists with his Valentina.

Taking full control of the map in Game 2, Bren Esports forced a rubber match, not even allowing Omega to take down a single turret.

Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo ran away with the MVP recognition with his own Franco, behind 8 assists, as he was crucial to giving open spaces for his teammates to pounce.

Bren snowballed through that in Game 3, taking full control of the game and sending Omega to their second straight loss.

Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson earned the MVP recognition behind a 8/0/2 KDA record, with his Lancelot pick.

Bren now sits at 6th place with a 2-4 win-loss record, on track for a playoff spot.

Bren will face a struggling Nexplay EVOS squad on Saturday, while Omega seeks to bounce back against Echo Philippines.