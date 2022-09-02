MANILA - Bren Esports rookie Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson sliced and diced through Omega Esports players in Game 3 of their matchup.

This, with no less than the team's signature hero, Lancelot, which was wielded by their former jungler Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno when they won the M2 world championship last year.

For head coach Francis "Duckeyyyy" Glindro, KyleTzy's performance as Lancelot hit a little bit close to home.

"It's actually reminiscent [yung performance ni Kyle] particularly yung Lancelot, na signature ni KarlTzy. I can say medyo teary... just kidding. Actually nagulat ako kasi it was very reminiscent of Karl when it comes to the hero, So I'm pretty happy with the development of the kid," Duckeyyyy told reporters after the 2-1 win against Omega Esports.

KarlTzy left Bren late 2021, and has since remained in good teams with his former coach.

KyleTzy, who previously said he idolized the 17-year-old wunderkind, delivered, leading Bren to a tall-order victory against an Omega squad that was among the dominant teams this season, taking for himself 8 kills and three assists with the hero in Game 3.

Duckeyyyy is thankful KyleTzy became the spark his teammates needed to secure victory, as the squad went through a grueling rebuilding process, after failing to secure a playoff spot the last couple of seasons.

"It's his first season in the MPL and I think it's showing he's actually worth giving a shot," Duckeyyyy said.

