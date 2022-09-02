MANILA – Matthew Wright is moving on from PBA and will take his talents overseas.

The Filipino-Canadian cager confirmed on Friday that he is heading to Japan to play for Kyoto Hannaryz in the B. League – the latest Pinoy athlete to play abroad.

On Instagram, Wright announced his big move just a couple of days after bidding goodbye to the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

“Taking my talents to the land of the rising sun. The journey continues,” he said in the caption.

On Wednesday, Wright's contract with the Fuel Masters officially expired after suiting up for the team for six years.

He was drafted by Phoenix Super LPG in the special Gilas Pilipinas draft in 2016, and went on to become a two-time All-Star Game MVP and a member of the PBA First Mythical Team in 2020.

"It has been an unforgettable six years with the Fuel Masters," said Wright in an Instagram post. "Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, ball boys and bosses for being a part of this chapter in my life."

"Most importantly, thank you to all the fans who have supported me through thick and thin. I love you all," he added.

Wright will join the likes of Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakes), Dwight Ramos (Levangga Hokkaido), Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix), and Justine Baltazar (Hiroshima Dragonflies) as Pinoy imports in the Japanese basketball tournament.

