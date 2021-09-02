Juami Tiongson of TerraFirma (5) in action against San Miguel Beer. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Juami Tiongson deflected the credit to his teammates and coaches after a superb performance that sparked TerraFirma's victory against San Miguel Beer on Wednesday.

The six-year PBA veteran fired a career-high of 28 points, making 10 of his 21 shots from the field, in their 110-104 overtime win.

He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, where TerraFirma overhauled a double-digit deficit to force an extension. Tiongson added five more points in overtime, including a big three-pointer with just over two minutes left to keep San Miguel at bay.

Tiongson, who is in his third season with the Dyip, added seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals to his statline as TerraFirma won for the first time in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Afterward, however, he stressed that it was a team effort that got TerraFirma to the finish line.

"Everyone stepped up, Eric (Camson) stepped, everyone stepped up. From our coaching staff to our utility, everyone did," said Tiongson.

Camson was crucial in the extra period, where he scored six points including the go-ahead layup with three minutes to go.

Tiongson stressed that there was no special motivation for him even as they were up against a San Miguel team that had won three consecutive games entering the resumption of the PBA.

"Just like with every game, as much as possible, I try to stay calm, try to have fun," he said of his mindset against the Beermen.

"At the end of the day, it's basketball, so as much as possible, I just have fun and I give thanks to the Lord. Always, the glory goes to Him," he added.

Tiongson is now averaging 16.4 points per game for TerraFirma, and the team will need him to keep up his high-scoring ways after losing rookie guard Joshua Munzon to injury.

But Dyip coach John Cardel stressed that the scoring responsibility won't fall solely on Tiongson's shoulders.

"Ako naman, kung sino ang magandang nilalaro, they can play a lot of minutes inside," said the coach, noting that Reden Celda, Rashawn McCarthy, and even rookie Bonbon Batiller also stepped up for them against the Beermen.

"So 'yung maganda ang nilalaro, pinapalaro ko naman sila, and really I want to credit all my assistant coaches. They're working hard. Pinapadali nila ang trabaho ko," he added.

TerraFirma is now 1-4 in the PBA Philippine Cup. They return to action on Friday against Barangay Ginebra.