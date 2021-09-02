Kiefer Ravena played four games for NLEX in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup before leaving for Japan to handle his B.League requirements. PBA Media Bureau.

The NLEX Road Warriors currently only have 14 players in their roster, but head coach Yeng Guiao does not intend to sign anyone yet.

Only 14 NLEX players made the trip to Pampanga for the resumption of the PBA Philippine Cup, while star guard Kiefer Ravena flew to Japan to take care of his requirements for his upcoming stint in the B.League.

"We're staying at 14," Guiao said after the Road Warriors pulled off an 84-74 win over the Alaska Aces on Thursday afternoon.

Guiao has previously said that he knows Ravena is unlikely to return in time for the elimination round, but after Thursday's game he expressed his hope that the "Phenom" can still join the team in the conference.

Thus, he has no plans yet of signing a player to take Ravena's spot in the roster.

"We're hoping still that Kiefer can catch up with us," said Guiao. "But 'yun nga, para makarating si Kiefer, makapaglaro, baka kailangan makarating kami ng semifinals."

"That's too far from now," he admitted. "Ang layo pa ng tatahakin mo bago mo masabi 'yun."

"So we're not taking him off our lineup. We're hoping that he's able to come back."

Ravena is currently fulfilling his quarantine requirements in Japan. He is expected to stay there for only a day or so, and return to the Philippines once he has completed the documents that he needs to process.

Upon his return to the Philippines, however, Ravena is once again expected to undergo quarantine.

"We're hoping that when he comes back, he's still in shape," said Guiao of Ravena, who was averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 assists for NLEX before the league paused its games last August 3.

"So 'di kami nawawalan ng pag-asa, pero at the same time, we're preparing to play without him," he added.

