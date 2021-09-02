Paralympics medalist Josephine Medina passes away at 51

Rio Paralympics bronze medalist Josephine Medina passed away on Thursday.

She was 51.

The news was announced by the Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. (PTTF) through its Facebook page.

"The PTTF Family would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Josephine Medina, Bronze medalist in the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games. You will be missed by your table tennis family. May your soul rest in peace Jo," said the PTTF.

This was later confirmed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Medina, a 4-time ASEAN Para Games gold medalist in table tennis, was the last Pinoy athlete to win a medal in the Paralympics.

She was also a two-time Asian Para Games silver medalist.

Medina's death took place days after Olympic bronze medalist Leopoldo Serrantes passed away.