Paralympics: Bejino unhappy with form after 400m freestyle-S6

Filipino para swimmer Gary Bejino was unhappy with his form after bowing out of the men's 400-meter freestyle-S6 heats of the Tokyo Paralympic Games swimming championships at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on Thursday.

Coming off a two-day break, Bejino finished 13th and last overall in the two heats with a time of five minutes and 52.28 seconds, leaving the athlete dissatisfied, according to swimming coach Tony Ong.

The Pinoy Paralympian finished 46 seconds behind Rio Paralympic bronze medalist Talisson Glock, who led the top eight qualifiers in a time of 5:06.28 in the finals later in the afternoon.

"Gary did not make it to the finals, although nag-improve naman po time niya compared to his time of 6:10 in Berlin," said Ong.

Bejino had competed in the Internationale Deutsche Meisterschaften Berlin 2021 World Para Swimming Series in Germany last June, ahead of his stint in the Paralympics.

"He was not happy with his performance," Ong added. "He will go hard and try to improve in the 100-meter backstroke tomorrow."

Bejino has a history of success in the men's 100-meter backstroke-S6. He bagged bronze medals in the event in 2017 ASEAN Para Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Bejino will plunge into action in the second heat in lane No. 2 at 9:23 a.m. (8:23 a.m. in Manila) on Friday, with the top eight swimmers entering the finals in the afternoon.

Also competing the same day is wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan, who competes in the men’s 100-meter-T52 race finals at 11:07 a.m. (10:07 a.m. in Manila).

"Just give me a good start," para athletics coach Joel Deriada of the message he sent his athlete from Manila. "Kapag maganda 'yung start, all the way na 'yun. Kaya 'yun ang naging focus ng training namin in the last few days."

Mangliwan's personal best in the event is 18.98 seconds. American Raymond Martin, a triple gold medalist from the 2012 London Paralympics, looms as the top favorite with a personal best of 16.41 seconds.

Mangliwan will be in lane No. 3 beside Martin, who has Irish-Filipino blood and is still searching for his first gold here, in lane No. 4.