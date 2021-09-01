Gary Bejino in action in the Tokyo Paralympics. Photo courtesy of Maya Angelou Mel via Gary Bejino.

Para swimmer Gary Bejino will be well-rested and relaxed when he swims in the men's 400-meter freestyle-S6 event of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Thursday at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

"I think Gary is more relaxed now after getting his personal best time in the 50-meter butterfly event last Monday. Hopefully, he will also make a good time in the 400-meter freestyle tomorrow," said para-swimming coach Tony Ong.

Bejino clocked 36.14 seconds in the event, missing the finals as he placed 15th overall out of 16 athletes.

A silver medalist in the 2018 Asian Para Games, Bejino will swim in lane seven in the first of two heats at 9 a.m. (8 a.m. in Manila). The top eight qualifiers will advance to the finals in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan has been fine-tuning his starting technique in preparation for the men's 100-meter-T52 race, his final event.

"Jerrold's training the last two days has been focused on his starts. That is his weakness. The start is important in the sprint event. His one-hour training has been devoted mostly to this," said para-athletic coach Joel Deriada from Manila.

Deriada was pleased with Mangliwan's sixth-place finish in the men's 1,500-meter finals last Sunday.

"His time of 3:58.24 is 11 seconds better than his previous personal best of 4:09.95 so that is a remarkable improvement by any standard," the coach said.