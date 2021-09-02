Para taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin. Handout photo.

A third Filipino Paralympian will be unable to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

Para taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin has returned a positive result for the virus and will not be able to compete, the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) announced on Thursday.

Ganapin is still in the Philippines and is now in quarantine.

"Allain is upset in missing this opportunity, but prays that this challenge will strengthen his resolve in his later competitions," PPC president Michael Barredo said in a statement.

Ganapin was supposed to compete Friday in the men's K44 -75kg weight class, where he will be pitted against Azerbaijan's Abulfaz Abuzarli in the round-of-16.

Barredo could not help but once again lament the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Philippines' campaign in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Even before the delegation's departure for Tokyo, one athlete -- powerlifter Achele Guion -- had to withdraw from her event after testing positive for COVID-19. Also testing positive were her coach, Antonio Taguibao, and chef-de-mission Francisco Diaz.

Discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda and athletic coach Bernard also tested positive for the virus, forcing Aceveda to withdraw from her event as well.

"The present pandemic has created so many obstacles for our para athletes," said Barredo. "The virus has been unforgiving and denied them a chance to bring glory and honor to the Philippines."

"However, this will not affect their strong resolve and (they) will continue to push forward in the pursuit of their dreams," he guaranteed.

With Ganapin's withdrawal, there are only two more Filipino athletes who will compete in the Paralympics: para swimmer Gary Bejino in the men's 100m backstroke-S6, and wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan in the men's 100m-T52 on Friday.