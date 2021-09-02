MMA: Zamboanga vows Seo See Ham in for a surprise



Fiery Filipina atomweight Denice Zamboanga doesn't mind playing the underdog yet again when she makes her return to the cage against highly regarded Seo Hee Ham of Korea in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix on Friday.

Ham comes in with a solid reputation as one of the most dangerous atomweight fighters in the world, but Zamboanga isn’t the least bit fazed. In fact, Zamboanga is even excited and grateful for the opportunity to face such an esteemed opponent.

“Every time I fight, for most of my fights, I am always given very experienced fighters. I think this one is a great challenge for me,” said the 24-year-old Pinay.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Ham -- and understandably so. Ham’s resume speaks for itself, having battled with some of the best fighters in UFC and Road FC. The South Korean is coming into ONE Championship ranked No. 5 at atomweight.

These facts are not lost on Zamboanga, who recognizes the threat Ham poses to her title ambitions.

“She is very strong, probably the strongest on the card. In fact, she is the strongest opponent that I will be facing in my career [so far]. I believe that this will be a hard fight for both of us,” Zamboanga said.

“She doesn’t know what will happen on September 3. It is a surprise, but she needs to be careful with everything."

If Zamboanga gets past Ham, she will need two more victories in the tournament to secure her position as the No. 1-ranked contender for the atomweight throne.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said the winner of the Grand Prix will go on to challenge reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee for the world title.

Lee is currently training to make a comeback, and is expected to be ready to go by the end of the year.

“Being in this tournament is the best thing that happened to me. I’m going to fight some of the best fighters in the world. All the female fighters are fighting to get the atomweight title. So I think I will need to win this Grand Prix to fight Angela Lee,” Zamboanga said.

The Grand Prix ix part of ONE: Empower, an all-female fight card featuring only women this Friday.

In the main event, reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan defends her world title against No. 2-ranked strawweight contender, Michelle Nicolini.

FROM THE ARCHIVES