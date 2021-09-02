Coach Chito Victolero said the Magnolia Hotshots will have to move forward from their stunning defeat to Meralco Bolts given the Philippine Cup's tight schedule in Bacolor.

The Hotshots appeared headed for a sure victory against the Bolts on Wednesday but squandered a 16-point lead before sustaining a 94-95 defeat.

"I talked to the players and one of the things I told them is, dito sa bubble na sunod-sunod ang games kung sino 'yung mabilis mag-adjust saka maka-move forward, siya 'yung magiging mas successful," Victolero said in the PBA website.

The good thing about the loss is that it happened early in the restart and not during crucial games.

"So I told them na tapos na iyung Meralco game. Importante lang na matuto kami at huwag na naming ulit-ulitin kung ano man iyong na-experience namin kahapon," he said.

"Kaysa naman na mangyari sa dulo, kung kailan mas importante iyung games. We just need to experience it right now para hindi na mangyari ulit."

The Hotshots will next face a struggling Blackwater side at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

A victory over the Bossing will help Magnolia get over the hump, he said.

"Kailangan lang namin i-put behind us. Kung sakaling makalusot kami bukas nakalimutan na. Kung mangyayari ulit, alam na namin gagawin."

