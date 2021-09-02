EJ Obiena rises to No. 5 in world pole vault rankings

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena celebrates during the men's pole vault. Benoit Tessier, Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- After a record-breaking performance in Paris last weekend, Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena has risen to No. 5 in the discipline's world rankings.

As of August 31, Obiena is the fifth-ranked pole vaulter in the world, just behind Olympic champion and world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden, Americans Christopher Nilsen and Sam Kendricks, and Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie.

"An ordinary man guided by God's extraordinary grace," Obiena said on social media of his latest achievement.

"I may not meet the expectation of all, but I keep trying. Thank you for all the prayers and support. The journey continues and I am proud to carry the nation with me," he added.

Last Saturday in the Paris leg of the Wanda Diamond League, Obiena reset the national record when he cleared 5.91 meters.

It was a new personal best for Obiena, who had previously cleared 5.87 meters in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics. He finished just behind Duplantis, who cleared a meet record of 6.01 meters.