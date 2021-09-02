Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said they won't leave anything to chance when they battle Terrafirma on Friday.

The Dyip ambushed PBA powerhouse San Miguel on Wednesday, pulling an upset win via overtime, 110-104, for Terrafirma's first win in the season.

The Gin Kings will be meeting the Dyip at 3 p.m. at the Don Honorio Ventura State U Gym despite the lack of practice time since the games were halted in August 2.

"Needless to say, we'd like a little more time to get in tip-top shape but that's what it is," said Cone in the PBA website.

"SMB's loss to Terrafirma was a big cautionary tale for our guys. You just can't take any PBA team for granted. Despite what it looks on paper, any PBA team can beat any PBA team."

Against the Beermen, the Dyip got a big lift from Juami Tiongson's career-high 28 points. Also performing well are Aldrech Ramos and Eric Camson, who stepped up in the absence of Joshua Munzon and Roosevelt Adams.

"Sinasabi ko sa kanila, this is basketball, kung titignan natin yung kalaban, malakas, walang mangyayari sa atin. As long as we're ready to play as a team and ready to play to win, may mangyayari," said Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel.



Munzon is out for the season due to a finger injury. Adams, meanwhile, might be back against Ginebra after recovering from amoebiasis.

"We have to focus lang talaga and tulungan. Sana makasilat uli," said Cardel.

