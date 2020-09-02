WATCH: Wild finish to Denver-Utah series

The thrilling first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz ended in fitting fashion -- in a down-the-wire contest that was not decided until the final buzzer.

Game 7 was not the shootout that many expected, but it did not lack for fireworks even with Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray both scoring well below their averages.

In the end, it was Denver big man Nikola Jokic who had the final say as his hook shot gave the Nuggets an 80-78 lead that they would not relinquish.

Still, the Nuggets had to survive a truly chaotic ending, as Mitchell committed a turnover that could have iced the win for Denver -- only for Torrey Craig to brick a layup right at the rim. That gave the Jazz one last opportunity, and Mike Conley went for the win by pulling up from beyond the arc.

For a moment it seemed as though the Jazz were headed to the semifinals of the Western Conference, but his attempt rimmed out, giving Denver a narrow win.

The Nuggets completed a come-from-behind victory in the best-of-seven series, having trailed 3-1 after four games but rallying back behind superb performances from Murray.

They now move on to play the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals.