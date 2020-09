Denver's Nikola Jokic lifted the Nuggets to huge 80-78 Game 7 win over the Utah Jazz that sent the Nuggets to the Western Conference semifinals where they will face the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-7 series.

The crafty big man from Serbia scored 30 points, including the hook shot that gave the Nuggets the lead for good, to go with his 14 rebounds.

Watch his highlights below: