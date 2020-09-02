Perasol says UP has nothing to hide if UAAP wants to investigate

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines (UP) men's basketball team is the latest team to come under fire for allegedly violating quarantine protocols, but head coach Bo Perasol is certain that the Fighting Maroons did not commit anything wrong.

This comes after former UAAP Most Valuable Player Bright Akhuetie was alleged to have practiced at a court in Silang, Cavite in July.

Perasol told ABS-CBN News that it was a simple "shootaround" by Akhuetie, with no other players present on the court.

"I don't think it was a violation," he said.

"They (the UAAP) could investigate if they want," said Perasol, stressing that they have nothing to hide.

According to Perasol, he was the other person on the court with Akhuetie, essentially serving as a "ball boy" for the UP center.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) and National University (NU) have already reported to the UAAP after their varsity teams were alleged to have violated quarantine protocols.

Lawyers from UST were present at a meeting with the UAAP, the Commission on Higher Education, the Philippine Sports Commission, the Games and Amusements Board, and the Department of Health on Tuesday to reveal the results of a fact-finding committee on the so-called "Sorsogon bubble."

Meanwhile, NU athletic director Otie Camangian answered questions regarding the alleged training conducted by their women's volleyball team in their Laguna campus.

The UAAP Board of Managing Directors will meet on Thursday to discuss the issues.

