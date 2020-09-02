PBA: Phoenix coach Alas suspended for violation of protocols

MANILA, Philippines -- Phoenix head coach Louie Alas has been suspended by the team after he violated the league's health and safety protocols, according to multiple reports.

Team manager Paolo Bugia confirmed to the Philippine Star that Alas has been suspended for 15 days, a period that started on August 27. Alas is expected to return to Phoenix practices in two weeks.

Alas reportedly violated at least three of the health and safety protocols, after having his fingers taped by the team's physical therapist, entering the court during the disinfection process, and entering their gym ahead of schedule.

While Alas has said that the violations were unintentional, he accepted the sanctions and is now monitoring the team's practices remotely.

PBA teams began practicing last week, although they can only do so in small groups. Teams are also required to follow the strict protocols put together by the league, as well as the guidelines specified in the joint administrative order signed by sports stakeholders.

League officials are hoping to be allowed by the government to hold scrimmages by mid-September, with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial set to write the Inter-Agency Task Force for approval of their request.