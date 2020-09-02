PBA mulling more games weekly, daily in ‘compact’ Philippine Cup

The PBA is looking into the possibility of holding up to 3 games per playdate when it returns with a "compact" Philippine Cup tournament.

"Sa tingin ko hindi na natin babaguhin 'yung format. Ganu'n pa rin, pero baka damihan natin 'yung game days, (puwedeng) four or five times a week, or double o triple header (per day)," said league commissioner Willie Marcial in an article posted on the PBA website.

Marcial added the league is contemplating shortening the finals to a best-of-5 series.

The proposals will be included in the agenda of their scheduled Board meeting next week.

Marcial said the proposals were meant to give the PBA clubs more exposure despite a compact tournament, a consideration to the losses the team owners had to absorb due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Kung ikaw ang team owner, pina-suweldo mo 'yung buong team ng isang taon, tapos ang exposure mo lang sa akin limang (game), parang hindi naman worth 'yun," said Marcial.

"Ayaw ko naman mangyari sa mga teams natin 'yun," he added.

"Kung puwede mas marami masa maganda. Hindi naman maiksi para lang matapos agad. Siyempre gusto natin ma-expose 'yung mga teams."