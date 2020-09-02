PBA: Guiao says contract extension is reward for Alas, Ravena's patience



MANILA, Philippines -- NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao is thrilled to have the 1-2 punch of Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas for at least three more years.

The two guards signed contract extensions on Tuesday, with NLEX PBA governor Rod Franco and NLEX assistant vice president Ronald Dulatre present at their signings.

Ravena and Alas both expressed their gratitude for the new deals, with Ravena saying that they "will do our best to represent the team with the best of our abilities."

For Guiao, the new contracts are a reward for his guards, who have yet to play a full season together but have nonetheless shown great potential for the Road Warriors.

"They've been very patient, and I think this contract renewal is the reward for their patience," Guiao said of his two star players, as quoted by the PBA website.

Since drafting Ravena in 2017, Guiao has been waiting to unleash the two guards together. They played just one conference before Alas suffered the first of two ACL injuries, and Ravena was infamously suspended for use of banned substances for 18 months, further delaying his career.

When playing alongside each other, Ravena and Alas have led NLEX to great success. They reached the semifinals of the All-Filipino Cup in their first conference together, and they steered the Road Warriors to the top seed in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup last year before faltering in the playoffs.

Guiao is confident that in securing Ravena and Alas for three more years, the franchise is taking a step towards the right direction.

"It's a key ingredient in our quest for a championship 'yung combination nila," he explained. "We're excited and we're very happy about the development."

"This is our core guard rotation. This is the foundation of our guard rotation and that means they will still be playing side-by-side," he also said.

"We're very happy for that because they are very young, and this is the future of our team."

