PBA: Fajardo wants to improve his long range when he returns

MANILA -- San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo is on no hurry to get back into live PBA action as he wants to be fully healed before returning to the playing court.

"Hindi ako nagmamadali. Gusto ko 110 percent na pag-heal," Fajardo told the PBA website.

But he is making progress rehabbing his right tibia, which was fractured during a practice back in February.

He was already putting 70 percent of his weight on his right foot last April and his progress to recovery seemed on schedule.

The 6-time PBA MVP is now in the process of attending therapy and strengthening.

"He is doing his rehab with our PTs and he is improving by the day," reported San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla.

When he returns to action, Fajardo said he wants to add more to his shooting arsenal.

The San Miguel big man said he plans to become one of those tall NBA guys who can shoot from the three-point area or what they refer to as "stretch fives."

"Stretch five na ako (pagbalik)," said Fajardo.

