LOOK: Kai Sotto officially starts G-League journey

Filipino teenager Kai Sotto has taken the first steps in his G League journey, which will hopefully take him all the way to the NBA.

On his official Instagram page, Sotto showed pictures of his first workout together with the other members of the G League Select Team.

Sotto, 18, decided earlier this year to forego college and instead turn professional by playing in the G League through its professional pathway program. There, he joined another player of Filipino descent, Jalen Green, the No. 1 player in his high school class.

Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Jonathan Kuminga, and India's Princepal Singh are also in the team's roster.

In the G League, Sotto and his teammates will be coached by Brian Shaw, a multiple time NBA champion with coaching experience in several NBA teams including the Los Angeles Lakers.

They are also expected to get mentorship outside of the court, in order to prepare them for a life in the NBA.