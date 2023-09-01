Karl-Anthony Towns' 39-point effort for Dominican Republic went to waste against Puerto Rico. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Tremont Waters scored 37 points while helping Puerto Rico overcome the Dominican Republic, 102-97, in their second round pairing in the FIBA World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns had an explosive outing with 39 points, but this was not enough to carry the Dominicans to victory against the Puerto Ricans.

Puerto Rico's win created a logjam in Group I, with all teams -- including Italy and Serbia -- now toting 3-1 win-loss records. Only the top two teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

The Dominicans were still up 95-93 following a layup by Jean Montero with 1:43 remaining in the clock.

But Waters instigated a 6-2 surge while the Puerto Rican denied all but one attempt by the Dominicans towards the end.

John Holland, a former import for San Miguel Beer in the PBA, gave Puerto Rico the lead for good when he knocked down a three-pointer with 31 seconds left off a Waters dime.

This was the Dominican Republic's first loss of the World Cup after their sweep of Group A.

Waters also dished out 11 assists while pulling down seven boards. George Conditt provided scoring back up with 18 points, to go with seven rebounds.

Jordan Howard had 11 markers, while Christopher Ortiz and Isaiah Pineiro added 10 points apiece.

Andrei Feliz scored 22 markers for the Dominicans, who also got 13 from Lester Quinones.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

RELATED VIDEO