Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney visit Pacquiao at home

MANILA -- Golden State Warriors’ champions Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney visited boxing champ Manny Pacquiao at his home on Thursday night.

This, according to actress Ruffa Gutierrez, who turned to social media to share her photos with Thompson and Pacquiao.

Also seen in the photos were Gutierrez's daughter Venice and mother Annabelle Rama.

Gutierrez said they were having dinner with Pacquiao when Thompson and Looney arrived.

"Halfway through dinner while watching the FIBA World Cup with Sen. Manny Pacquiao, mom & Venice, four-time NBA champion superstar Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors casually walked in with Kevon Looney. Suddenly, the quiet room got super chaotic! Venice had the biggest smile on her face (crush niya si Klay) while Mom was the funniest. 'Dong Manny, Dong Manny sino yan? Pa picture na rin ako!” What an eventful evening indeed. Thank you Sen. Manny & Madame Jinkee for the invite," Gutierrez captioned her post.



Thompson and his Golden State Warriors teammate, Looney, arrived in Manila to witness the finals of ANTA’s Shock The Game and launch his latest signature shoe with the sports brand, KT9.

Thompson and Looney will be attending several events on Friday including a basketball camp in Greenhills.