Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney sign some sports merchandise during their visit in a store in Manila. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- NBA star Klay Thompson maximized his time in Manila as he continued his interactions with Filipino fans on his second day in the country.

Thompson, along with teammate Kevon Looney, opened Day 2 of their Philippine tour with a visit to an ANTA store. There, they signed some of the KT shoes and other sports apparel purchased by select Pinoy buyers.

In the afternoon, the Golden State Warriors players went to the Ronac Art Center in San Juan City to personally see some of the artworks dedicated to Thompson.

To cap his last day in Manila, the four-time NBA champion joined a mix of professional and young basketball players for a basketball clinic. Thompson unleashed some long-range baskets during the shooting drills.

