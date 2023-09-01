Italy's Pozzecco on meeting Pacquiao: He's an amazing person

Italy coach Gianmarco Pozzeco during their FIBA World Cup game against Angola. FIBA.

MANILA -- Italy defeated Serbia in a highly entertaining, back-and-forth match in the second round of the FIBA World Cup on Friday.

But before talking about his team's victory, Italy coach Gianmarco Pozzecco first shared the experience of meeting his boxing idol Manny Pacquiao in the flesh.

The charismatic basketball coach earlier joked about meeting the Filipino sports icon in a boxing match following their opening game against Angola last week.

"I start (sic) to talked about the one guy that represent you in the world, of course it's Manny Pacquiao," he said during the press conference after the Italy-Serbia game.

"I'm really a fan of Manny Pacquiao because I love boxing... I said I desire to meet him but I didn't expect in my life to be invited to his house for dinner."

He got what he wished for as the former eight-division boxing champion welcomed the Italian to his Makati mansion.

"Yesterday night happened," said Pozzecco while smiling.

"You have to be proud of him, all of you Filipinos because he's an amazing person. I met him in person. He's really humble. He surprised me, because he's a true legend in the history of the sport."

Pacquiao, a huge basketball fan like most Filipino, was equally enthusiastic about the meet up.

He posted a photo of himself with Pozzecco on his social media pages on Thursday.

“Thank you Coach Gianmarco Pozzecco. Nice to finally meet you!” said the boxer-politician in the accompanying caption.