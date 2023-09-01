Fil-Salvadoran is starting quarterback for top US HS football team

Screengrabs from @amaznhq

Caleb Sanchez, a young Filipino-Salvadoran athlete, is turning heads in American football as he became the starting quarterback of a top high school team in the United States.

Sanchez was featured on Asian-Am Sports Instagram page after earning his spot in the starting lineup at St. John Bosco High School, the reigning No. 1 secondary school football team in the US.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback debuted for the school with an impressive performance, completing 21 of his 25 passing attempts for three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Sanchez is already a 3-star prospect and had a Division 1 offer from University of Nevada during his freshman year. But that might increase as he continues his stellar outings with St. John Bosco now as a senior player.

In fact, Bosco’s national championship team last year had 41 players who got a Division 1 offer.

Sanchez’s father is from El Salvador, while his mother Maridel is a Filipina who moved to Los Angeles when she was a child.

