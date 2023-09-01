FIBA: Slovenia punches q'finals ticket by routing Australia

Bine Prepelic (L) of Slovenia in action against Gregor Hrovat of Australia during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 second round match between Slovenia and Australia in Okinawa, Japan, September 1, 2023. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to Manila.

This, after they booked an impressive 91-80 victory over Australia in the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Friday evening at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

That result, combined with Germany's rout of Georgia earlier in the night, sealed the two victorious teams' places in the quarterfinals of the tournament, which will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Doncic shrugged off foul trouble to finish with 20 points on 4-of-9 shooting, along with seven rebounds and six assists. Mike Tobey had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Slovenia.

Slovenia was in control for most of the game, but Josh Giddey sparked Australia's rally in the fourth quarter and brought them within two points, 66-64, with still over nine minutes to play.

But a Gregor Hrovat layup in the next Slovenia possession touched off a 7-0 blast that put them back in control, and they steadily pulled away from there.

Doncic, double-teamed for most of the game, still hit the dagger triple with 1:56 left for an 88-69 advantage.

The loss eliminated Australia from medal contention in the World Cup. It also gave Slovenia a measure of revenge, as they had lost to the Boomers in the bronze medal match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 107-93.

Australia's veteran guard, Patty Mills, had scored 42 points in that game in Tokyo. This time around, he had 17 points while Giddey finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

Slovenia will still play Germany on September 3 to determine the top seed in Group K, while Australia will take on Georgia.

