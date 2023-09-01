FIBA: Germany pulls away from Georgia, stays unbeaten

Dennis Schroder (C) of Germany in action against Rati Andronikashvili (L) and Giorgi Shermadini (R) of Georgia during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 second round match between Germany and Georgia in Okinawa, Japan, September 1, 2023. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE.



Germany remains undefeated in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 after pulling away for a 100-73 victory over Georgia, Friday evening at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

Dennis Schroder and the Germans had to shake off a poor start before finding their rhythm in the second half en route to the comfortable win in their first game of the second round.

Germany now has a 4-0 record in the tournament, after winning all three of their assignments in the first round. Schroder had another strong game, putting up 16 points and seven assists in just 23 minutes of action.

Orlando Magic standout Mo Wagner added 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists for Germany, while three other players scored in double-digits.

Germany trailed 41-43 at the half as they struggled to contain Georgia's Alexander Mamukelashvili, who made five of his eight field goals for 12 points in the first two quarters.

But Germany clamped down defensively in the third frame, out-scoring Georgia 27-16. The Georgia offense sputtered completely in the fourth period and they went on to trail by as much as 25 points in the loss.

In contrast, Germany found its shooting touch, and finished the game making 20 of its 35 three-point attempts. Georgia was just 7-of-26 from behind the arc.

Georgia now has a 2-2 record in Group K.

Germany will play Slovenia on September 3 while Georgia takes on Australia on the same day at the Okinawa Arena.



