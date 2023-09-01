FIBA: Fontecchio explodes for 30 as Italy edges Serbia

Italy in a close battle against Serbia in the second round of the FIBA Wrld Cup group competition. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Simone Fontecchio exploded for 30 points as Italy pulled off a tight 78-76 victory over Serbia in the second round of the FIBA World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Despite trailing the Serbians 60-44 following Nikola Jovic's triple midway in the third quarter, the Italians managed to comeback by outscoring the opposing team, 19-14, in the payoff period.

Fontecchio shot 11-of-15 from the field and got seven rebounds to go with three assists for Azzurri.

Marco Spissu added three triples to finish with 14 markers, while Luigi Datome had 10 markers.

The Italians took the battle at the midrange and in the shaded area to offset the scoring of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Mulitinov.

Azzuri shot 47 percent from the field compared to Serbia's 36 percent.

Gianmarco Pozzeco's charges were also able to limit Serbia's gunners to seven triples, while Azzuri connected 52 percent from the three point area with 11 treys.

Bogdanovic topscored Serbia with 18 markers, while Mulitinov had 14 markers with 12 boards.

