FIBA: Brazil shocks Canada to keep q'finals hopes alive

Yago Santos of Brazil (L) in action against Dwight Powell of Canada (R) during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 group stage second round match between Canada and Brazil in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 1, 2023. Mast Irham, EPA-EFE.

Yago Santos shone in crunch time to lift Brazil to a massive 69-65 triumph over Canada, keeping them in the hunt for a place in the quarterfinals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

The result on Friday evening at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta means all four teams in Group L now have 3-1 win-loss records heading into the last day of the second round on September 3.

Brazil will play Latvia with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals in Manila, while Canada will face off against defending world champions Spain, also for a spot in the knockout rounds.

It was a shock result as Canada had been widely favored to book the victory after sweeping their assignments in Group H and winning their games by an average of 37 points per contest.

But Brazil forced them to play at their pace, and gave themselves a chance to snatch the win in the end game.

Santos scored the go-ahead bucket for the Brazilians, swooping in for a layup that made it 62-60 with 1:14 to play. They forced Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into a missed 3-pointer in Canada's next possession, and Santos padded the lead by blowing past his defender for a 64-60 count with 26 seconds left.

Lu Dort turned the ball over in the next possession, forcing Kelly Olynyk to send Gui Santos to the line where he made both charities to seal the win.

Yago Santos finished with just eight points on 3-of-10 shooting, but he also had 10 assists and four rebounds. Bruno Caboclo paced Brazil with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting, with five rebounds, while Dort finished with 17. But Canada shot a paltry 33% from the field, including just 8-of-30 from long distance. RJ Barrett made just one of eight shots -- a three-pointer with less than a second left when the game was all but decided.

